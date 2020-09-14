Fiesta foods sell out before 11 a.m. for Our Lady Guadalupe fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Our Lady of Guadalupe church held a tamale and burrito sale this weekend.

Members of the Topeka community came out to show support after “Fiesta Mexicana” was canceled this year.

Traditionally, the church holds a festival in July.

All the proceeds of the festival go back to Holy Family School.

The church said they sold out of food all before noon.

Alicia Guerrero, the fiesta chair coordinator, said she appreciates this community and all of the support they continue to show year after year.

More of the food will be sold at the Marlo Cuevas Activity Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe on October 17.