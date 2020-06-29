Local Manhattan restaurant to close after three decades

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A longtime Manhattan restaurant announced Monday it’s shutting its doors for good in mid July.

Harry’s Restaurant in downtown Manhattan said the effects of the coronavirus were too much to overcome.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision,” Evan Grier, Harry’s managing partner, said in a news release. “Our team will forever cherish the fond memories created within these special walls alongside of our customers who chose us for some of the most important moments in their lives. They made Harry’s successful for three decades.”

Harry’s will continue operations through Friday, July 17 for dine in and carry-out orders. After that, it will be closing its doors for good.

“We are blessed with very talented colleagues and our goal is to create memorable experiences for our guests. We’ve decided to focus that energy on Bourbon & Baker and Tallgrass Tap House and are excited for the future of both of those brands,” Grier said. “Although it’s still in development, we are working to create a new concept for Manhattan and look forward to creating jobs for our team and community.”

It is not known how many employees will be affected by the closure.