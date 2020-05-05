Local nutrition shop opening after coronavirus delay

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hope is on the horizon for two new business owners, who have been waiting to open their doors.

Levi Stevicks and Michael Whayne are opening a nutrition shop in downtown Topeka. They had no idea COVID-19 would push back the opening date.

“Planning all these steps, then Covid came around so we had to back off for a minute. We had to know exactly what we were allowed to do,” Whayne said.

The owners expected the shop to be full of people at this point, but they used this time to adapt to the new normal. Now they say they are excited and ready to finally open the doors.

“Eventually it won’t be like this. It’ll be completely full of people. It’s gonna feel like it’s finally here and we accomplished something we’ve been waiting for,” Stevicks said.

They were supposed to open in early April.

The owners say TopCity Nutrition will only allow a few people in the store at once. They will also do curbside pick up, to promote social distancing.

The owners hope to be open within the next week.