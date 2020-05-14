Manhattan Town Center launches ‘Mall Curbside’ for social distance shopping

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Town Center is bringing a new way to shop while allowing customers to continue social distancing guidelines.

“Mall Curbside” allows shoppers to park their cars in designated areas marked with signs and call retailers directly. An employee will then deliver products to their car.

Some of the stores participating include Buckle and Mrs. Powell’s, according to a mall press release. The center said it will announce other stores participating at a later date.

“Keeping our customers and retailers safe is our utmost priority,” said Brad Simonsson, General Manager of Manhattan Town Center. “While we at Manhattan Town Center are taking all necessary safety and hygiene precautions for our guests, we’re also happy to provide an option to fit anyone’s comfort level.”

Shoppers can park on the east curb of the mall outside Ulta Beauty, and find a full list of in-store and curbside shopping options on the Manhattan Town Center website.