New Topeka business offering free donuts for first responders, healthcare workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Roxy’s Donut Dive and Coffee Bar will be giving out a free order of donuts to first responders and healthcare workers this Friday.

The donut bar, located at 4140 SW Huntoon St has recently opened in Topeka.

From 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. this Friday, August 14th, first responders, military personnel, correctional officers and medical personnel will receive a free order of 1/2 dozen specialty donuts from Roxy’s.

They said they wanted to support all the workers that have helped the community during the pandemic. Everyone is welcome to attend and normally priced items are available throughout the day.

Make sure to bring a valid ID or wear your uniform.