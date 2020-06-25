New Topeka restaurant not worried about opening during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Economists project more than 100,000 small businesses have shut down permanently since the coronavirus pandemic escalated in March, according to the Washington Post.

Two Topeka natives said they aren’t worried about opening a business during a pandemic as they plan to bring something new and exciting to family.

It’s a work in progress now, but Doughboyz Pizzeria will soon open in north Topeka.

Trevor Burdett and Eli Campbell have been working to open the pizza shop since Decemeber.

“It’s just been my pasttime for years. I’ve always talked about opening a pizza place for years with family members,” Campbell said. “It just happened to be Trevor was there at the right time and it’s what we both wanted.”

The pizzeria will be different than others in town. It will have a large patio, an arcade and more.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, their original plans were pushed back.

“We originally were hoping to open up in March. With everything that happened, it obviously put a lot of delays which worked out to our advantage. Because it gave us the ability to put more attention to detail, more care into the actual building both the inner appearance and outer appearance,” Burdett said.

The co-owners aren’t letting the pandemic push back their opening date any later. They said they’ll open up tables and space people out if necessary.

The “Doughboyz,” as Burdett and Campbell call themselves, hope to be officially open in mid-July.

They’re accepting applications right now. You can find that here.