NOTO business wonders how coronavirus restrictions will continue impacting sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic is having lasting impacts on businesses across the country, including a popular area of Topeka.

Friday was supposed to be the first ‘Friday Art Walk’ for the NOTO Arts District, but because of gathering size restrictions, advertising wasn’t allowed.

Jon Bohlander, the owner of the Wheel Barrel restaurant, said the shutdown cost them thousands but is hopeful the community will keep supporting them.

“First Friday was always a huge, huge day for us. I mean, it was a pay roll in one day. So we’ll see,” Bohlander said.

The district’s Program and Communications Coordinator, Staci Ogle, said the past couple of months have been hard, but is also hopeful the community will continue to support the small businesses in the area.

“It’s been a little bit slow down here. You know, we’ve seen empty streets and it’s kind of reminiscent of the early days, but we’re really excited that we’re going to be able to move forward and go past that,” Ogle said.

She said the district will continue to schedule events this summer, including a concert next month.