NOTO’s ‘Paper June’ celebrates 1st birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka bookstore is celebrating one year of being open.

For Paper June owner, Angie Grau, this year has taught her a lot about business and community.

Paper June in the NOTO Arts District has now been open for one year today. It’s a children’s bookstore and art studio.

Grau said it’s been a learning lesson with this being her first business, and of course, the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of stressing about the future of Paper June, she found a bright side, one that grew a closer bond for her and her customers.

“Coronavirus brought our community closer together,” Grau said. “More fortified and united in saying, ‘we want to support’. There are all these groups on Facebook now that are about supporting local businesses and making sure if you are going out and you are spending your money, let’s try to do that with local businesses. We were blessed, and I didn’t really think about it too much. And I just knew in my heart that we’re going to be ok. We’re going to get through this. It’s going to be rough, but it’s going to be ok.”

Grau said while the store was closed she didn’t stop business. She packed up the books and sold them from her house and online, even doing delivery for customers, which she’s still currently doing.