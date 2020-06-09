Oz Museum getting back up to business after shutdown

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) — Local businesses in Wamego are trying to get back on their feet after being closed for several months.

The Oz Museum is what puts Wamego on the map, bringing an average of 40,000 tourists a year. But with a recent shutdown due to coronavirus it was a major blow to the local economy.

“We looked over our numbers and we have lost 6,000 tourists by comparing it to the same time frame we’ve been closed each and every month,” Museum manager Katlyn Stubbeman said. “So that means 6,000 people did not come to Wamego, they did not come to Toto’s Tacos, or the Oz Winery. It has not only impacted the way we run things, but it has impacted the other businesses as well.”

Local businesses depend on the foot traffic of the Oz Museum. Oz Winery is just one of many that made the decision to close its doors when it noticed fewer visitors.

“It was very noticed that the museum was not open.. we have such a close working relationship, both having the Oz theme,” Oz Winery manager Kristen Phillip said. “A lot of the time visitors pull off of the highway and they want to see both places getting the full Oz experience.

The museum eventually reopened after a 10-week shutdown. Now it’s focused on getting more people to visit.