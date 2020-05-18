Pandemic books meat butchers through next year

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic means big money for local butchers.

The Holton Meat Processing Plant typically books slots six to eight weeks in advance.

Now several butchers in the area are all booked with appointments until next spring.

All the extra animals are leaving smaller local butchers busier than ever. Many farmers who would normally sell to big buyers are turning elsewhere as certain processing plants shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks.

“That puts the ones who already processed with you in a panic to get their cattle in,” Casey Schooler said. “We have been working a lot of hours, but we have been able to keep up so far.”

Bowser Meat Processing in Meriden and Farview Farms in Topeka are also booked through next spring.