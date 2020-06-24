Slot machines & table games await at reopened Prairie Band Casino & Resort

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino & Resort has reopened its doors to the public, and now added new options for play Monday after waiting months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders at the casino have new precautions to ensure guests stay safe while at the resort, including:

Temperature checks at every entrance.

Guests and staff required to wear masks on the property.

Smoking allowed only in designated areas.

Social distancing markers placed throughout the building.

Plexiglas separating different gaming stations.

The casino is now open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Slot machines launched with the casino’s reopening for guests June 15, while a spokesperson said staff have table games back up and running as of June 22.

For more information on the types of slot machines and table games available now at Prairie Band, visit the casino’s website.