Tattoo parlors reopening

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Tattoo parlors in Northeast Kansas were able to open back up on Monday. Looking Glass Tattoo and Gallery in Topeka will start tattooing on Tuesday. However, it will not be open to the public. Looking Glass will only be doing private sessions with clients who booked appointments and pre-paid before the pandemic started. Once those appointments are complete, Looking Glass hopes to open to the public when they feel it’s safe to so.

“We’re going to stagger appointments so that when someone does come in to get tattooed they’ll be the only person in the lobby at that time and the artist will greet their client, take them, get their hands washed right away, and take them straight to the station,” said owner Judith White. “Each station is at a different corner. We have a pretty open concept. Everybody is at least 10 feet away.”

Artists and clients at Looking Glass will be required to wear masks, which will be provided to clients if they do not own a mask.