Topeka pool store says more people are trying to buy home pools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The president of Swims and Sweeps in Topeka said business is up as more people are looking into getting private pools.

Clayton Sherwood said the amount of projects he has this summer is almost double what it normally is. He said people are coming into his store, trying to schedule to install in-ground pools. He said he is pretty much booked up this summer, so people are now looking into installs next year.

Sherwood said he knows people are probably feeling stir crazy, but he said don’t make an impulse buy on an in-ground pool.

“Give yourself a year, plan, make it right for you, that way you don’t do hasty decisions and end up with something you don’t like later,” Sherwood said.

He said a lot of the customers are buying above ground pools right now since they can’t get an in-ground pool quickly.