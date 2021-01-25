3 nominees selected for Kansas Court of Appeals vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Court of Appeals Nominating Commission selected three nominees Monday to fill the open Court of Appeals spot following the Supreme Court appointment of Melissa Taylor Standridge.

Gov. Laura Kelly will appoint one of the nominees and submit that appointee for Senate consent during the 2021 legislative session.

Angela D. Coble:

Earned her bachelor’s degree from Kansas Wesleyan University in criminal justice and her law degree from Washburn University.

Judicial Clerk for the U.S. District Court for the district of Kansas.

Board member of the Salina Family Healthcare Center.

Member of the Wichita Women Attorney’s Association, Kansas Women Attorney’s Association, and the Saline-Ottawa County Bar Association.

Jacy J. Hurst:

Earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and law degree from the University of Kansas.

Partner at Kutak Rock prioritizing in the areas of healthcare regulatory compliance and employment law.

Former chair of the Douglas County United Way Board of Directors.

Member of the American Health Lawyers Association, the Greater Kansas City Society of Healthcare Attorney’s, the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, and the Jackson County Bar Association.

Russell J. Keller:

Earned his bachelor’s degree in political science, his master’s degree in communication studies, and his law degree all from Northwestern University.

Is Of Counsel with Forbes Law Group, LLC.

Keller has experience with traditional and constitutional issues, antitrust and competition, securities and corporate governance, and class actions.

Gov. Kelly created the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission in 2020.