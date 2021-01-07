A timeline of protests at the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local protesters filled parts of the outside steps and several floors of the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday, frustrated while the U.S. House and Senate were attempting to count electoral votes in Washington D.C. that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as victorious.

While Trump supporters in D.C. were violent, the protesters in Kansas remained peaceful. Prior to gathering at the Kansas Statehouse, organizers obtained a valid permit allowing them to protest within the building confines, Capitol Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed to KSNT News.

Take a look at the timeline below, showing KSNT’s coverage throughout the day:

For more stories regarding protests at the state and national capitals, visit KSNT.com for the most recent developments.