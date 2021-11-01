After Kansas lawmaker’s domestic violence arrest, group wants legislature to add sanctions

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman has had a temporary order issued against him in court, directing him to have no contact with the campaign manager of a former opponent. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence is urging state lawmakers to take the charges against Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman seriously and add penalties in the Kansas Legislature.

Coleman was arrested on a domestic violence charge around 8:15 p.m. Saturday by the Overland Park Police Department. He was booked into jail at around 12:45 a.m., and remained in custody late Sunday morning, according to jail records.

The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence issued the following statement on Monday:

“Abusers who are not held accountable for their actions will, most likely, continue to abuse. While we have no knowledge of the specifics of Representative Aaron Coleman’s arrest this past weekend on a domestic violence allegation, we urge the state legislature and others to take these latest allegations seriously in light of his past and continuing actions of domestic violence, stalking, intimidation, and other abusive behavior and to consider holding him accountable through the imposition of additional sanctions by the Kansas Legislative body or other decision-makers.” KCSDV Executive Director Joyce Grover

Allegations have previously come forth against Coleman for abuse, stalking, and controversial tweets. The representative from Kansas City has previously confirmed and apologized for some of his past actions.

Police have released few details about Coleman’s arrest, but The Kansas City Star reported police went to a home shown as Coleman’s grandmother’s in public records. Dispatchers said the original 911 call was about a verbal argument, and the caller said someone took his phone before he got it back. The caller then told dispatchers there was a domestic dispute.