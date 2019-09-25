Ag officials hold exercise in case pig disease spreads to US

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A pig disease is the focus of national animal experts in Kansas.

Officials from the 15 top pig producing states are in Manhattan at the Kansas Department of Agriculture for an exercise about a disease that’s killing pigs around the world.

It’s not in the United States, but African Swine Fever is wreaking havoc in China and other Asian countries.

“It has been a huge impact on their economy and their swine industry,” said Justin Smith, Animal Health Commissioner at the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

“We are working very hard to make sure that it doesn’t get here, but at the same time I think it’s naïve to think that that’s what we have to rely on,” Smith said.

So officials are going through real world scenarios to figure out the best ways to fight a disease outbreak.

“Working with folks from industry, and producers, we are working with the department of agriculture itself, and USDA, and planning what decisions are made and who makes those decisions in case there’s actually an animal disease outbreak,” said Cassie Jones, an associate professor at Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture said more than 3 million pigs are sold each year in Kansas, making it the 10th highest state in the nation.

“If African Swine Fever virus would come into the United States, that it would be a billion dollar loss or more to the United States economy,” said Jones. “Really through loss of export markets, but also because we would have limited demand for corn and soy beans.”

The disease is highly contagious among pigs. It affects their appetite and usually leads to death. Humans and other animals can’t get sick from it.

The four day exercise will end on Thursday.