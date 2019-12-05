Agriculture industry sees highest number of injuries, illnesses in 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The number of non-fatal occupational injuries and illnesses during 2018 has increased in Kansas.

It’s gone up from 28,200 in 2017 to 29,200, according to the 2018 Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses.

The survey, conducted by the Kansas Department of Labor and Bureau of Labor Statistics, found that the rate of injuries per 100 full-time, equivalent employees went from 3.0% in 2017 to 3.1% in 2018.

The industry that experienced the highest rate was agriculture, with 8.7 cases per 100 workers, more specifically animal production with a rate of 9.4.

“I would say it’s not uncommon that ag is in the top three at least for having the most cases per 100 workers,” said Tyler Tenbrink, senior labor economist for the department.

The industry with the second-highest rate was real estate, rental and leasing with a 5.6 rate.

The third highest was the healthcare and social services industry, with a 4.5 rate, specifically nursing and residential care facilities with a 7.4 rate.

Tenbrink said the department does not know why these specific industries have the highest rates for injuries and illnesses.