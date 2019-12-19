An inside look in Kansas’s flu labs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When one goes to the doctor if they are sick, they may receive a flu swab. This swab then travels to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) laboratories, located in Forbes Field, where they collect data from this swab to prepare for the flu season.

There they extract the genetic material, RNA, from the swab and test to see if it is active with influenza and whether it is Influenza A or B.

This data is then reported to the doctor who originally requested the test, the state’s epidemiologists, national databases, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention according to KDHE Health Section Chief Philip Adam.

“The influenza surveillance data are important because they’re fed to our epidemiologists who are tracking outbreaks and can implement any kind of mitigation measures that may need to be taken,” Adam said.

This data is contributed to the flu vaccine for the next season, Adam said. The strand in this year’s vaccine came from Kansas, called the Influenza A-H3 Kansas.

The lab is just now beginning to see positives in the swabs they receive, and those numbers are still very low.

The amount of flu cases is down compared to last year according to KDHE Director of Communication Kristi Pankratz.

“We use other methods to gauge what is happening with the flu, such as the lab testing, and also looking at surveillance systems called the U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network (ILINet) and syndromic surveillance (ESSENCE),” Pankratz said. “We also use respiratory panel testing, influenza-associated hospitalizations, outbreaks and pneumonia and influenza mortality.”

This flu season there have been two deaths completely caused by the flu, and two deaths associated with the flu, according to KDHE’s Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report.