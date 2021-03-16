Back to School Act fails in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Back to School Act requiring Kansas schools to make an option for in-person, full-time classes has failed 55-69 Tuesday in the Kansas Legislature.

The bill would have mandated all districts to have an in-person, full-time option for school by March 26. Getting students back in the classroom is at the top of many Kansas lawmakers’ minds. The Senate passed the bill earlier this month 26 to 12.

Most school districts are back in person or are getting there, but some lawmakers are trying to speed up the process.

“It is time to make sure all districts have at least an option. Their students can be back in the classroom full-time, now there’s still an option if they need to be remote, which some students might for health reasons, but it’s time to kind of peel off the Band-Aid.” Bonner Springs Representative Tim Johnson

Critics said this takes away from local control. But supporters said kids aren’t getting the same kind of education with online classes.

“It’s time to get them back in the classroom, and there were a couple of districts that just found that as a real challenge,” Johnson said.