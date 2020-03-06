Podcast: Banned Kansas pets, coronavirus concerns & paid student-athletes – Keeping Up With The Capitol Bureau

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Capitol Bureau Reporters Lindley Lund, Korinne Griffith and Alec Gartner reviewed a week with coronavirus, student pay and pet bans in statehouse politics in their Friday afternoon podcast.

Banned Kansas pets, coronavirus concerns & paid student players – Keeping Up With The Capitol Bureau

Lund covered a proposed ban on exotic animals as pets in Kansas, and heard from a local trucker with a unique friend named Miss Pita that he didn’t want to lose. Griffith discussed the possibility of Kansas passing legislation to allow universities to pay student-athletes for their name and game.

Gartner shared efforts from K-State virologists to contain the coronavirus, as well as why the Kansas Department of Health of Environment believes it’s “when,” not “if” the contagion will reach Kansas. Griffith also heard the state’s strategy for COVID-19 prevention in a press conference with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.