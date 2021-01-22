Behind the scenes: What we know about Kansas’ unemployment call center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor gave KSNT News’ Capitol Bureau insider stats Friday from its call center for unemployment claims.

KDOL shared some trends it has gathered about Kansans trying to file for unemployment through its call center:

A daily average of 15,000 different Kansans are attempting to claim unemployment through the call center on a daily average of 200,000 different times.

The average caller attempts to call the unemployment center 30 times in one day.

“With the current call volume, we would need to hire 1,500 operators. At this time, we have over 450 handling calls.” Kansas Department of Labor

KDOL said people should avoid calling during the following days and times, which are when calls swell and callers won’t have much luck getting through for unemployment claims:

Mondays

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. any day

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. any day

On the other hand, KDOL said Fridays are the best days for Kansans to call, since call volume is lower.

The call center also sees 13% of callers hang up while in line to talk to a person in the call center, and another 25% hang up while being transferred to another representative to escalate the claim. In both cases, KDOL said the claimants call again and increase the overall number of calls.

“Once a claimant has been placed into the queue, do not hang up. Do not hang up and call back. This action will not help a claimant get through to an agent quicker.” Kansas Department of Labor

To file an unemployment claim online, visit the KDOL website by clicking here.