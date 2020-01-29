Bill could raise mandatory retirement age for Kansas judges to 80

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas judges could soon be able to stay on the bench longer.

A bill introduced at the capitol would change the mandatory retirement age for judges.

It would allow judges to serve until their 80th birthday in Kansas. Currently, judges can’t be over the age of 75 when they’re up for retention.

That rule applies to district courts and the court of appeals, as well as justices on the Kansas Supreme Court.

Elections happen every four years for judges on the court of appeals and for district courts. For the supreme court, it’s every six years.

Supporters of the bill said without this bill, how long a judge can serve is dependent on when their birthday is.

“Some judges can serve only until 75, others can serve up to almost 79, depending on kind of the luck of the draw, and so the purpose of this bill is kind of making it uniform for everybody, the same age, all judges’ 80th birthday, you’re done,” said Norbert Marek, a judge in the second judicial district.

“There was a time where we had this stereotype that when you’re 65, you’re kind of decrepit, we really don’t have that anymore,” Marek said.

Marek said many judges retire long before 80, but this could affect a few judges that want to work longer.

The bill would not impact municipal judges in Kansas.