Bill requires human trafficking awareness signs be posted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lawmakers are looking to stop human trafficking in the state by advertising the danger Thursday.

A bill would require trafficking awareness signs to be posted in certain public areas. The signs would define human trafficking and provide the National Human Trafficking Hotline number.

Courtesy Kansas Attorney General’s Office

The signs would be required to be posted in public areas like convenience stores, truck stops, rest areas, healthcare facilities, and any sexually-oriented businesses, like strip clubs or adult shops.

“If they see these signs and they see that there are options, that there’s a phone number they can call, that there’s something that they can do and that they have the support, that’s I think what these signs do,” explained Rep. Stephen Owens, (R) Hesston.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline received 269 contacts from Kansas in 2018, 95 trafficking cases were reported in the state. Kansas is considered a hub for trafficking because of its location in the middle of the country.

The Kansas Senate passed the bill, 39 ‘yes’ votes and 0 ‘no’ votes. The bill is now being discussed by the Kansas House. If it passes there, it will move on to Governor Kelly’s desk for her signature.