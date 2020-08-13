Board of Regents approves millions of federal dollars for Kansas colleges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Board of Regents approved two separate amounts of money Thursday morning in order to help schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board approved $26 million to be sent to the six state universities and their specialized schools. That includes the University of Kansas, Kansas State, Wichita State, Emporia State, Pittsburg State, and Fort Hays State.

This money is part of the CARES Act that Congress passed and the president signed. Governor Kelly approved sending the full amount to schools. The money can be used to provide emergency support through grants to the schools to continue to provide educational services and the ongoing functionality of the institution.

An additional $64 million of CARES Act money was approved for the schools to make necessary preparations to deliver in-person instruction and prepare for campus operations in the Fall 2020 semester.

That fund can also include purchasing coronavirus-related supplies, improvements for buildings, and putting cost-effective and non-invasive testing processes in place.

$55 million went to the six state universities, KU Medical Center, and Washburn University, and another $9 million will go to 26 community colleges and technical schools in the state.

The recommended amount of $64 million came from the state’s SPARK Taskforce, and is part of more than $1 billion dollars the state received from the federal government to decide where to best spend it.

You can see a total breakdown of the distributions here.