CDC ranks Kansas last in vaccination rate, Kelly says reporting is to blame

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you go to the Center for Disease Control’s website, Kansas sticks out as the state with the lowest amount of people getting a vaccination per 100,000 people.

The most recent numbers show the state has received 131,000 vaccines, but only 20,000 people have gotten their first dose.

Governor Laura Kelly said the problem isn’t getting vaccines to people, but it’s reporting the data.

“We are getting vaccines into people’s arms at a good clip. We get a limited amount from the CDC, from the feds, but whatever we’re getting, we’re getting down into our local communities and into people’s arms. In fact, I think Kansas has probably one of the most efficient systems set up,” Kelly said.

“We’re working on the reporting and the getting the data into the system,” Kelly said.

She said not all providers are trained in how to report into a computer system that amount of vaccines that are going out, but that area needs to be improved.

“I think what we’ve done is just not pull them away from people to train them, but clearly we need to be doing both,” Kelly said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said vaccines have gone out to all 105 counties. Health care workers and long-term care workers are being prioritized to get the shot first.

Kansas Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman said the state can help more people by speeding up the process.

“I think Kansans are tired of hearing excuses. We were last in testing, we’re still very low in getting our unemployment claims processed,” Ryckman said. “We all know vaccines are the way to get out of this and we encourage the governor and her staff to make it a priority, and make sure our folks get vaccinated as soon as they can.”

KDHE officials said they are reaching out to federal partners to fix the problems occurring. They hope to have a better idea of what the numbers are later this week.