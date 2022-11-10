TOPEKA (KSNT) – Democrat candidate for Kansas Attorney General Chris Mann has conceded the race to his Republican opponent, Kris Kobach.

Mann made this announcement on Thursday night, two days after the Kansas General Election. In his statement, he congratulated Kobach on his victory and asked him to put divisive politics aside to focus on the safety of Kansans.

I know we’re all disappointed by this outcome. We’re saddened by the division that led us here. But, I’m not going to give up – and neither should you. We must continue to demand accountability from our leaders and we must continue to fight for freedom. Chris Mann concession excerpt

Kobach was declared the winner of the Attorney General race on the morning of Nov. 9. He claimed 41% approval among Kansas voters while Mann could only rally 39%.

