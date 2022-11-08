TOPEKA (KSNT) – Chris Mann, who is running for Kansas Attorney General, said that the race is “too close to call” on Tuesday night.

Mann made the following statement via social media as the Attorney General race hangs in the balance:

As of right now, our race is too close to call. We’ll continue to watch closely as votes come in and are counted. We must make sure every eligible vote is counted. We’ll keep you updated. But it is essential that every VOTE is counted. Chris Mann

Mann, the Democrat candidate for Attorney General, is running against Republican Kris Kobach for the open seat.