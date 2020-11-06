Close races in Kansas are “too soon to call,” state election officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– More than 17,000 mail-in ballots have come in, bringing the outstanding number of mail-in ballots to about 50,000. With some of the close races being watched across the state, the question remains whether this will change the results.

Some races in Kansas are within close margins. In some cases, just a couple hundred votes.

State election officials say there are a ‘handful of close races,’ including a total of eight house and senate district races. With an increased number of mail-in ballots coming in this year, the Kansas Secretary of State’s office says it’s too soon to call how the races will play out.

“The results do fluctuate, and that’s why we’ve encouraged folks to be patient and to exercise caution before declaring victory,” Katie Koupal, spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said.

This year, election officials have seen an unprecedented amount of advance voting numbers, and one of the highest ballot return rates of about 90%.

They are expecting more ballots to come in this week. Tomorrow, November 6, is the final deadline. Election officials are keeping track of each race as they update the results.

The ballots that have been postmarked by election day will be counted and certified, when county election officials meet with the County Board of Canvassers from November 9-17.