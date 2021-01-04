Commerce Sec. David Toland sworn in as Lt. Governor Monday

TOEPKA, Kan. (KSNT) — David Toland was sworn in to office Monday as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of Kansas.

Toland has served on Gov. Kelly’s cabinet as Secretary of Commerce since Jan. 2019. He will continue to serve in this role while also serving as Lt. Governor.

“He is a smart and dynamic leader, and is ready to step up on Day One to help our administration drive our economic recovery and keep Kansans healthy, ” Gov. Kelly said.

Toland was sworn in by Judge Daniel Creitz, Chief Judge of Kansas’ 31st Judicial District.

“I’m honored, excited and so very humbled to be Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary working alongside Governor Kelly as she continues to rebuild our state and create a healthier, brighter and more prosperous future for all Kansans,” Lt. Governor Toland said.