Constitutional amendment would prevent lawmakers from taking KDOT funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One lawmaker is trying to make a change to the Kansas constitution to try and keep more money for the state’s roads.

Galena Senator Richard Hilderbrand proposed a constitutional amendment. He introduced the idea more than a year ago, but on Tuesday, it will be heard in a committee for the first time.

Over the last decade, billions of transportation dollars have been diverted to pay for other state needs.

“Our state was collecting a tax to go to a certain project, that then they would sweep it to pay for something else, and it lacked transparency,” Hilderbrand said. “So if you’re going to take that money from me, or the citizens of Kansas, you need to use that money for what you say you’re going to use it for.”

The amendment would require money designed for road and bridge construction and maintenance to be used in that way. Hilderbrand said that has caused roads to deteriorate and major projects to be delayed.

He said this is not a partisan issue, because lawmakers and governors from both parties have diverted funds.

“Unfortunately no matter what some people say about wanting to close the bank of KDOT, they still like to have that ability to rob from the bank of KDOT to pay off other funds,” Hilderbrand said.

If the amendment is passed out of committee, it would need a two thirds vote in the Senate and House. Then it would head to the voters of Kansas to decide if they want to add it to the constitution.