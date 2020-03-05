Controlled burns help researchers understand Konza Prairie

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Smoke is starting to fill the air as more people begin burning their fields.

That also goes for land on the Konza Prairie in the Flint Hills.

For 50 years, scientists have been researching how controlled burns impact native grasses.

Researchers said burning is nothing new for the area. The Konza Prairie Biological Station encompasses more than 8,000 acres. Fields are burned in one year, four year, and 20 year increments.

Typically burning season is March through April. The plan is to burn over 4,000 acres of the prairie this year.

“In the absence of fire, what we’ve found is that if you don’t burn often enough that you’ll establish initially shrubs, and then eventually trees, and eventually you lose the grassland species that are important in supporting grassland biodiversity,” said John Blair, director of the Konza Prairie Biological Station.

Blair also said that if you burn too often, you can lose some of the less dominant native species.

Konza researchers have found burning every three years provides the best amount of time for native animals, grasses and flowers to flourish. Otherwise non-native species will take over.