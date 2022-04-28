TOPEKA (KSNT) – A controversial bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports in Kansas has died on the House of Representatives floor after lawmakers couldn’t get the two-thirds majority to override the Governor’s veto.

Representatives voted 81-41.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Senate voted 28-10 to override the Governor’s veto and send the bill to the House.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.

The bill would have required the state’s high school activities association (KSHSAA) and the Board of Regents to be in charge of how the rules are enforced in schools.