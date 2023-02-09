TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most days are calm for the Kansas Highway Patrol troopers charged with patrolling the grounds at the state capitol building.

That was not the case as Bryce Manker was patrolling the capitol grounds after hours on Jan. 26.

“While I was in my vehicle, I was approached by a white male yelling at me,” Manker said in court documents.

Manker said he got out of his vehicle to find the man bleeding and not making much sense, appearing to be under the influence of drugs.

“The male blurted out as an excited utterance that he broke a window,” he said. “He kept telling me without me asking, that he had broken a window.”

Manker found a broken window at the capitol building and arrested the man, identified as Joshua Fairbanks, for criminal damage to property.

An ambulance took Fairbanks to Stormont Vail Hospital to stitch up his wrist. Next, he was taken to jail. That’s where officers said they found a pill bag with crystal meth inside.

As a result, Fairbanks is also charged with “possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant,” according to court records.