Corn farmers harvesting crop later than usual

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas farmers are optimistic despite a wet year.

More than six million acres of corn were planted this year, but late planting has caused a late harvest in Kansas.

“Wet spring delayed planting,” said Steve Porubsky, a corn farmer in Topeka. “This is definitely the latest that I’ve ever planted corn in my life, at this stage, the 8th of October, I’ve never got this late to start a harvest either.”

Farmers across the state have been having to deal with the uncertain weather this year.

“Probably one of the best things about 2019 is that there are only about three months left in it,” said Josh Roe, vice president of market development policy for Kansas Corn.

“Really has been a challenging year across the board no matter what commodity you’re producing,” he said.

The wet month of May delayed planting, then the extreme rains in August left some farmers’ crop washed out.

“A lot of variability in the fields, there’s some really good corn in places, then there are ran-out spots where there’s nothing and everything in between,” said Porubsky.

Farmers have harvested about 40 percent of the state’s corn.

“Usually we’re well over half, halfway done on the statewide harvest,” said Roe.

He said it’s even worse in the east and central parts of the state.

“Just under a third of the corn crop has been estimated to be harvested and usually they’re at over 70 percent,” said Roe.

Even with the extreme weather, industry experts are predicting one of the highest amounts of corn grown in the state, partially because some farmers switched from soybeans to corn because of the trade war with China.

Corn production is expected to bring at least average to above average results for the state as a whole.