COVID relief bill could help businesses, schools & unemployment in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – $600 stimulus checks could be on the way to most Americans. It’s part of a coronavirus relief bill that federal lawmakers are expected to vote on Monday night.

That’s part of the billions of dollars that are included in the first big COVID relief bill since March.

$284 billion would be headed to businesses in the paycheck protection program. A Kansas commerce official said the majority of businesses didn’t get the help they needed from the CARES Act.

“Mom and pop retailers, restaurants, movie theaters, and venues were the hardest hit,” said Bill Murphy, deputy secretary for business development at the Kansas Department of Commerce.

He said money plus stimulus checks will benefit companies.

“Help those struggling businesses hang on a little longer until we get that vaccine deployed, and get money into the hands of the consumers so that they can help us in supporting those businesses with some additional spending,” Murphy said.

Elsewhere in the bill, more than $50 billion is expected to go to K-12 schools. Schools have been using previous CARES Act funding to stay operational.

“COVID related expenses like increased PPE expenses, the remote expenses associated with educating kids when either the teachers or students can’t come to school because of actual infection rates or because of quarantines,” said Leah Fliter, government relations director for the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Fliter also said federal funding was important to improve schools’ airflow and to hire more people when needed.

She said the new money is nice, but more will be necessary.

“We certainly appreciate, and our schools will use it, and use it well, but you will see us talking about this for quite a bit more time,” Fliter said.

The bill also addresses rental help and money for tests and vaccines. It also boosts unemployment money for Kansans out of a job by $300 more a week.