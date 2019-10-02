DCF grants $13M to help children, teens, and families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eighteen agencies were awarded $13 million worth of prevention grants on Monday by the Department for Children and Families (DCF).

These grants are part of the Family First Prevention Services Act and will work to keep local families together.

“We are now on the path to reversing the troubling trend of more children coming into the foster care system,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

The agencies will work to help substance use disorder, mental health, parent skill-building, and kinship navigation across the state.

“Instead of having choices that are pretty limited, we now have the opportunity to bring some services to those families in their homes and help them preserve their families at home,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard.

A minimum of two of these programs are currently available in every county in Kansas.