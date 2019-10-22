DEA says vapes now part of drug take back day

FILE – In this May 8, 2019, file photo, a Yolo! brand CBD oil vape cartridge sits alongside a vape pen on a biohazard bag on a table at a park in Ninety Six, S.C. More than 50 people around Salt Lake City had been poisoned by the time the outbreak ended early last year, most by a vape called Yolo!, the acronym for “you only live once.” (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Drug Enforcement Administration announced Monday they will now be accepting vapes for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Jordan Roberts, Youth Prevention Program Manager for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, encourages Kansans to turn in their vaping devices, which contain nicotine, this year.

“30-60 milligrams (of nicotine) is enough milligrams to actually kill an adult. So these products are not safe and they’re toxic,” Roberts said. “So it’s a responsible way to get rid of these products if you are thinking about getting rid of them.”

People can anonymously donate opioids and other prescription medications to more than a hundred locations in Kansas.

This addition comes after 16 cases of lung illnesses have occurred in Kansas, two of them resulting in death, said Roberts.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement earlier this month advising people to stop vaping altogether.

The drug take back day will be from 10 to 2 on Saturday, October 26.