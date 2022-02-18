OVERLAND PARK, Kan.- Democratic State Senator Cindy Holscher from Overland Park, Kansas gathered teachers and pharmacists together Friday afternoon.

She and the speakers are upset about bills going through the state legislature that allow for no questions asked exemptions for childhood vaccines and require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for certain off label drug uses.

Bills in the state house and state senate would require all education materials be posted online prior to the start of the school year.

Blue Valley High School teacher Dianne O’Bryan says there are many teachers thinking about not coming back next year because of the policies the legislature’s considering.

“Your children will not have the amazing teachers that we have in our school system today because those people will be gone in the next few years,” O’Bryan said Friday.

Democratic State Representative Mari-Lynn Poskin from Leawood said that materials bill, known as the ‘Parents Bill of Rights,’ along with a bill expanding school voucher programs could help support K-12 private education in the state.

“The issue is they’re likely going to be tied to school funding,” Poskin said Friday. “So yes, I think there is a chance that they will pass, and I think it will be devastating to our schools.”

The pharmacist and prescription bill was sent back to a senate committee Thursday, February 10. The bill on education materials had just one hearing in a senate committee so far. The school voucher bill has not a hearing in the state senate yet.