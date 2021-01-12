Democrats try to oust new Rep. Coleman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers are taking action to remove one of their own. On Tuesday, House Democrats filed a complaint against Representative Aaron Coleman. It came just one day after he was sworn in.

“Basically saying that he’s unfit to serve for office,” said House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer. “We’re concerned about his continuing harassment of women. It’s been an ongoing thing for many years and do not think he belongs at the Kansas Legislature.”

Coleman doesn’t think that’s what is behind the complaint.

“This is nothing more than retaliation against my voters for the poor decision of not reelecting corporate Democrats like Frownfelter to an eighth term,” said Coleman, who serves as a legislator from Kansas City.

This isn’t the first step House leadership has taken against Coleman. Currently he doesn’t have an office, and isn’t assigned to any committees, so he either works from home or is at his desk on the floor or at his seat in the back row of the balcony.

Coleman admits to revenge porn, bullying, and blackmail when he was younger, but said the voters knew about his past.

“The voters have spoken, the voters said they believe me when I said I have changed and I’m not that person,” Coleman said. “I just took my oath of office yesterday, and I’ve committed no misconducts of office, I’ve not violated my oath of office, and until I violate my oath of office, I cannot be removed from the legislature.”

But there have also been allegations of abuse, stalking, and a controversial tweet about a hit on the governor. Now the legislature will form a committee to find the facts and make a recommendation on Coleman.

“Three Democrats, three Republicans appointed by the speaker, they would investigate the complaint. He’d have his due process, a chance to say his side, and then the House would vote,” Sawyer said.

He said there could be a decision on Coleman in two to three weeks.