HIAWATHA (KSNT) – The Dennis Pyle Campaign has officially reached the required 5,000 signatures needed to make the run for Kansas Governor in November.

According to the Pyle Campaign, Pyle and his running mate, Kathleen Garrison, will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Kansas General Election for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, respectively.

I want to use this opportunity to again thank all of my campaign volunteers and family members whose herculean effort and enthusiastic dedication to our petition drive made this day possible. I also want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving us this amazing honor and opportunity to serve our fellow Kansans and be a blessing to Him. Dennis Pyle Campaign statement

Pyle, a senator in the Kansas Legislature, originally announced his run for Governor on June 7, following a change in party affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated. He collected nearly 8,894 signatures to secure his slot in the race for Governor.

The Pyle Campaign ran into multiple hurdles while trying to certify its spot on the ballot with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office. An Associated Press report on Aug. 4 said the Kansas Republican Party used text messages to hinder Pyle’s bid for the governorship. Pyle also reportedly ran into obstructions with the SOS’s office, which he accused of delaying the certification of the signatures necessary for his name to appear on the ballot.

Pyle describes himself and his running mate as being “conservative opposites of Kelly and Schmidt,” who he says are like “two peas in a pod.” Major themes of the Pyle campaign include reversing government overreach policies and providing “strong and tested real pro-life leadership.”