Department of Labor implementing new filing process based on your last name

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than 160,000 Kansans have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus outbreak.

The state Department of Labor is trying to keep up with the high numbers. Labor Secretary Delia Garcia said the department is hiring more than two dozen people for customer service positions and is implementing a new process to make sure everyone can file a claim.

“In an effort to relieve some of the strain placed on our IT systems by the overwhelming number of claims coming in at the same time, we are asking claimants to file on certain days,” Garcia said.

People with last names beginning with the letters, A-M can file on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. N-Z will be Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. Saturdays will be reserved for everyone.

“There is no disadvantage to you if your last name is Zook, for example, and you file on Monday instead of Sunday,” Garcia said. “By participating in our gating program, you will help ensure that all Kansans eligible for unemployment benefits insurance, and will also have access to the system.”

Many people, especially self-employed Kansans are also asking the department what they have to do to get money that was passed by Congress in the CARES Act.

Garcia said the department hopes to have the 600 dollars a week in federal funding going out to Kansans next week.

She said the money will be back paid from when the bill was initially passed.

If you’re self employed, you have to be denied by the state before you can collect benefits from the federal government.

“Go ahead and file a claim, and you have that proof of denial that will get you through. You do not have to do anything extra or additional because we will have you in our system,” Garcia said.