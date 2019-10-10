Don’t forget to check that you are registered to vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The November General Election is quickly approaching but the date you should be thinking about right now is the deadline to register to vote.

October 15 is the last day to register to have your voice heard in the upcoming election. You can register online at www.sos.kansas.gov or you can go to your county’s election office.

Even if you have previously registered to vote, it’s important to check that you are still registered and that your information is correct. If you previously registered using a third party site or through your social media accounts, it is especially important to double-check.

“Folks were going online to do their voter registration drives but, in some instances, that information was not being passed along to the local election officials or the state election officials,” explains Katie Koupal, Spokesperson for the Kansas Secretary of State. “So, voters showed up to vote and found out, ‘I’m not really registered to vote’. We do want to encourage people to verify that they are registered to vote and that their information is correct.”

Advanced voting and vote by mail will begin on October 16th. Your vote by mail ballot must be postmarked by November 5 in order to be counted.