Drug offenders could receive treatment instead of a sentence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Some lawmakers in the Kansas House are working to get drug offenders into treatment.

A bill was passed in the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee on Monday that will allow people charged with certain felony drug offenses to enter a diversion agreement. This means they will not be convicted of the felony charge, but rather must take part in a drug treatment program.

Lawmakers on the committee said this will likely help offenders get, and stay, on the right track.

“Treatment programs are what are ultimately change behavior for drug offenders who have a substance abuse issue — and if you burden someone with a felony conviction, their employability becomes much more difficult,” said Representative J. Russell Jennings, R-Lakin.

The bill will now move on to the full House of Representatives for debate and a possible vote.