Education leaders propose more college classes in high schools to help with job demand

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The need for more qualified workers is increasing in Kansas. The state’s education leaders are trying to help employers have more applicants to hire from.

Education leaders said businesses are struggling to fill job openings. They said the state needs more students to get an education that goes beyond high school.

“How are we developing talent to align with the needs and industries, so the earlier we can start, the better,” said Ken Trzaska, president of Seward County Community College.

The State Board of Regents held a rare joint meeting with the State Board of Education on Thursday.

Officials proposed a First 15 plan. It would let all Kansas students in a public school take five college classes tuition-free while still in high school.

“How huge would that be for the state of Kansas, employers all over the country would go, ‘oh my gosh, Kansas is investing in kids’ post-secondary education, we’re going to have a better-trained workforce, we need to go to Kansas'” said Ann Mah, Board of Education member.

Supporters said currently schools are still requiring students to pay to be in college-level classes while in high school.

“We have a lot of human potential in our kids that isn’t being accessed because they don’t have equal access to college credits in high school, we have a chance to fix that now,” Mah said.

Trzaska said the program will help kids figure out what they want to do at an earlier age.

“It’s all about providing broader access to educational opportunities that ultimately lead into great paying jobs in the state,” Trzaska said.

Officials said it could be an incremental process to get to 15 hours, and schools could start offering three to six hours in the near future.

The legislature and governor will need to approve a five to 10 million dollar plan in 2020.