TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly five weeks after the presidential election, we now know the winner in Kansas.

President Donald Trump beat President-elect Joe Biden in Kansas by more than 201,000 votes, but it was the votes of six people at the Kansas Capitol on Monday that solidified his victory in the state.

“I was really honored,” said Emily Wellman, an elector from Alden about being selected to be an elector, “I was really pleased to do it.”

In Kansas, there are six electors that cast votes. They are picked by the winning party, so this year the Kansas Republican Party chose the six.

It’s up to each elector to select who they want to see as president, but typically they follow what the voters decide. This year, all six picked President Donald Trump.

“I think we were expected to place our vote for the popular vote, and I was happy to do it,” Wellman said.

GOP Chair Mike Kuckelman also was an elector. He said it was an honor being one of 538 people in the country that cast the votes.

He spoke about the importance of keeping the Electoral College in place.

“This was designed so that smaller states in terms of population, minorities, would always have a more fair opportunity to participate in the national level, and if you take away those opportunities that our founders wisely put there, it really can hurt states like Kansas,” Kuckelman said.

Across the country electors casted ballots. Some states garnered more national interest than other. Kuckelman said he is glad Kansas can keep the process simple.

“Thankfully here in Kansas, we don’t have controversy, our secretary of state ran a very good election and we have very clean results,” Kuckelmas said. “So for us here in Kansas it was very clear President Trump won by a large margin.”

But even with Kansas’ votes, Joe Biden is expected to receive more than 70 electoral votes than Trump.

Electoral vote tallies will be sent to Washington D.C. On Jan. 6, Congress will count the votes and the president will be declared, then sworn in two weeks later.