Enthusiasts encourage creation of more trails in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Volunteers from across Kansas gathered at the Capitol on Thursday for the Sunflower State Trail Appreciation Day to encourage legislators to create more trails in Kansas.

There are currently state and federal grants available to communities who wish to create a trail, but they typically have to fundraise and work with volunteer groups instead.

“If we can just sustain through those tough early years, then everybody gets on board and it becomes an important part of the community,” Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless said. “It’s a challenge, but we know how it turns out if we just persevere.”

The group, which was arranged by the Sunflower Foundation and Kansas Trails Council, spoke with legislators about the opportunities for trails across the state, Loveless said.

The benefits from trails in a community include quality of life, health, and economic development, especially in rural areas, Loveless said.