TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs, following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on September 16.
Gwen Larson, a spokesperson for the university confirmed that several majors, including History, English, and Political Science have been cut.
According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday.
“What campus is going to see is announcements from the specific departments and programs as they roll out information about reinvestment and realignment of those programs,” Larson said.
Advisors are also expected to communicate with students in programs that are directly affected by Friday as well.
The letter also states that students in affected programs will be able to complete their current degree program as planned and that changes will not affect accreditation or the legitimacy of degrees.
The program cuts come after the state Board of Regents approved a Workforce Management Framework that gave university President Ken Hush unprecedented authority to “suspend, dismiss, or terminate any university employee.”
The move sparked outrage among students and staff.
After several complaints from people that were dismissed, the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) said that they are opening a case against the university.
Larson confirmed that the following programs, curated by the student newspaper, The Bulletin, have been suspended:
The Business School
Business program
- B.A. of Interdisciplinary Entrepreneurship
The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Biological sciences department
Biology program
- Master of Science (M.S.), Forensic Science – Chemistry Concentration
- M.S. with a Botany concentration
English, modern languages and journalism department
English program
- Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)
- Graduate certificate
- Master of Arts (M.A.)
Modern languages program
- All non-Spanish language courses
- French Minor
- German Minor
- Latin American studies minor
Journalism program
- Journalism Minor
- Bachelor of Science in Education (BSE)
- Graduate licensure in journalism education
Interdisciplinary Studies department
Interdisciplinary studies program
- M.S. in informatics with a geospatial concentration
Mathematics and economics department
Mathematics program
- Dual degree – Engineering ESU bachelor of science mathematics
Physical sciences department
Chemistry program
- Bachelor of Science (B.S.)
Earth science program
- B.A.
- B.S.
Physical sciences program
- Paleontology minor
- Geospatial Analysis certification
- M.S. with a chemistry concentration
- M.S. with a physics concentration
- M.S. with an earth science concentration
- M.S. with a physical sciences concentration
Physics program
- Physics minor
- B.A.
- B.S.
Pre-engineering professional program
- Intent to transfer to Kansas State University
- Intent to transfer to University of Kansas
- Intent to transfer to Wichita State University
Social sciences, sociology, and criminology department
History Program
- B.A.
- B.S.
Political Science program
- B.A.
Geography program
- minor
Counselor education department
Rehabilitation & Disability Studies
- B.S.