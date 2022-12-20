TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is opening up about serving as the state’s top law enforcement official as the clock winds down on his time in office.

In his first television interview since the November election, Schmidt told Kansas Capitol Bureau that he doesn’t know what’s next, but he’s taking time to reflect, and preparing for his incoming successor.

During Schmidt’s 11 years in the Attorney General’s Office, hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent running the office and entering lawsuits. Schmidt said the return is worth the investment.

“We’ve recovered up to $1.1 billion for Kansas consumers and taxpayers… and if you add the opioid money to that, that is coming… that will be closer to $1.5 billion,” he said. “Several of our opioid lawsuits have been resolved. I think one or two more probably will be… that will leave close to 350 million dollars available for Kansas over the next decade and a half to deal with addiction issues.”

Come January, Kris Kobach will be stepping into his new role as the state’s Attorney General.

Schmidt said he’s tying up some “loose ends,” before his time is up. That includes a price-gouging investigation from last year’s winter storm. The natural gas spike during the cold snap impacted areas across the midwest, driving up energy costs to record highs.

Investigators are still looking into whether price-gouging was involved.

“We have retained one of the largest law firms in the United States, Morgan & Morgan, which is assisting us with that investigation…they’ve been able to bring resources to bear that we simply don’t have,” Schmidt said. “That investigation is ongoing. I filed an enforcement action on a subpoena right before the election. We’ve got some targets in that investigation that have resisted our efforts to get the information we need, but it’s proceeding, and we’ll hand off that investigation full board to the next administration.”

Schmidt also said he’s hoping to leave the office in “better than he found it,” and is giving similar advice to anyone who takes on the role.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is we’ve been able to really fix, and repair a lot of programs that are supposed to be run by the AG Office that hadn’t been updated for years… we’ve worked with the Legislature to put good legal authorities in place, and I hope that will be a North Star for anyone who comes after for generations to come,” he said.