Experts working to spread broadband connections across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A subcommittee for the State Broadband Expansion Planning Task Force met Thursday at the Capitol to discuss ways to fund achieving better broadband connections across Kansas.

The funds would specifically go towards enticing telecommunication companies to serve in smaller areas that currently do not have a business providing broadband services.

Broadband expansion encourages new residents to move into the area, provides growth for businesses and supports education, according to Chairperson and CEO/General Manager of Pioneer Communications Catherine Moyer.

“Education really thrives on broadband connections,” Moyer said. “Whether it’s doing their homework assignments or doing distance learning, that robust broadband network is very important for that.”

There are multiple places in Kansas that do not have adequate broadband services, according to Moyer.

The task force will meet again in December to create final recommendations to the legislature next year.